I bet you’ve been trying to get your kids to eat their veggies forever! Now, they may be more open to it. Here’s a list of the best immune boosting foods for the body:

Spinach, broccoli, kale, mushrooms, red bell peppers, turmeric, ginger, green tea, oysters, clams, eggs, citrus fruit, papaya, almonds. Garlic also kills everything so get the fresh stuff.

Elderberry syrup is also awesome for immunity. Also Airborne, vitamin C, B6 & E.