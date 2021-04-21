Nikki | Shows

EARTH DAY: 50 Easy Ways To Help Preserve The Planet

Earth Day can be everyday. Simple little things go a long way.

50 ways to celebrate earth day everyday:

  1. Organize a clean-up for your community
  2. Pick up litter when you’re out walking
  3. Don’t throw out your food scraps, eat them!
  4. Compost in your apartment or compost in your backyard
  5. Commit to the big four
  6. Buy less
  7. Live local
  8. Use real-stuff – real plates, real forks, real knives
  9. Get involved in local government
  10. Find a local community
  11. Organize a talk at your local library to teach others
  12. Set up a table at the farmers market to educate others
  13. Host a DIY party with your friends and spend the evening making toothpowder or non-greasy lotion
  14. Buy from the farmers market and chat with the farmers about their sustainable practices
  15. Eat seasonally
  16. Plant trees
  17. Start a garden, grow food from your scraps
  18. Get involved in your local Citizens Climate LobbySierra Club, or another local organization
  19. Shop second hand first – here are some tips to find quality clothing
  20. Reapir, repair, repair
  21. Redistribute your resources and encourage the sharing community.
  22. Try meatless Monday, weekday veg or vegan. Just start experimenting with some delicious plant based meals. Start with one meal and then add another and another.
  23. If it’s less than 2 miles walk or bike
  24. Avoid wasting food
  25. Start a carpool sheet at work to reduce emissions
  26. Make sure you’re recycling correctly
  27. Get involved with a community garden
  28. Grab public transportation
  29. Make a meal plan to avoid food waste
  30. Swap packaged processed snacks for fresh fruit or package free options
  31. Make your own cleaners
  32. Line dry your clothes
  33. Perform a trash-audit
  34. Sell-by and use-by don’t mean a lot. Don’t toss the food on first glance it’s always safe to do a taste or smell test. Food can spoil before or after the dates.
  35. Get outside and plug into nature. Nature is rejuvenating.
  36. Get your office involved
  37. Buy food without packaging
  38. But, don’t sweat it if you cant. Grab my tips for shopping without access to bulk bins
  39. Green your make-up routine
  40. And, your skin-care routine
  41. Opt for loose-leaf tea
  42. Use refillable pods, pour over, or a french press
  43. Phase disposable products out for reusable products
  44. Grab tree-free or recycled TP opt for a bidet too
  45. Pull weeds, mulch, and help your local community park
  46. Start a recycling or composting program at work or school
  47. Host a documentary showing in your community
  48. Send a letter to businesses asking that they implement more eco-friendly practices. Ask them to implement a straw on request only policy. Ask them to remove plastic from their packaging.
  49. Get your green thumb on – use house plants to filter the air and open the windows
  50. Vote with your dollars, when buying something new support companies that give back and focus on sustainability