EARTH DAY: 50 Easy Ways To Help Preserve The Planet

Earth Day can be everyday. Simple little things go a long way.
50 ways to celebrate earth day everyday:
- Organize a clean-up for your community
- Pick up litter when you’re out walking
- Don’t throw out your food scraps, eat them!
- Compost in your apartment or compost in your backyard
- Commit to the big four
- Buy less
- Live local
- Use real-stuff – real plates, real forks, real knives
- Get involved in local government
- Find a local community
- Organize a talk at your local library to teach others
- Set up a table at the farmers market to educate others
- Host a DIY party with your friends and spend the evening making toothpowder or non-greasy lotion
- Buy from the farmers market and chat with the farmers about their sustainable practices
- Eat seasonally
- Plant trees
- Start a garden, grow food from your scraps
- Get involved in your local Citizens Climate Lobby, Sierra Club, or another local organization
- Shop second hand first – here are some tips to find quality clothing
- Reapir, repair, repair
- Redistribute your resources and encourage the sharing community.
- Try meatless Monday, weekday veg or vegan. Just start experimenting with some delicious plant based meals. Start with one meal and then add another and another.
- If it’s less than 2 miles walk or bike
- Avoid wasting food
- Start a carpool sheet at work to reduce emissions
- Make sure you’re recycling correctly
- Get involved with a community garden
- Grab public transportation
- Make a meal plan to avoid food waste
- Swap packaged processed snacks for fresh fruit or package free options
- Make your own cleaners
- Line dry your clothes
- Perform a trash-audit
- Sell-by and use-by don’t mean a lot. Don’t toss the food on first glance it’s always safe to do a taste or smell test. Food can spoil before or after the dates.
- Get outside and plug into nature. Nature is rejuvenating.
- Get your office involved
- Buy food without packaging
- But, don’t sweat it if you cant. Grab my tips for shopping without access to bulk bins
- Green your make-up routine
- And, your skin-care routine
- Opt for loose-leaf tea
- Use refillable pods, pour over, or a french press
- Phase disposable products out for reusable products
- Grab tree-free or recycled TP opt for a bidet too
- Pull weeds, mulch, and help your local community park
- Start a recycling or composting program at work or school
- Host a documentary showing in your community
- Send a letter to businesses asking that they implement more eco-friendly practices. Ask them to implement a straw on request only policy. Ask them to remove plastic from their packaging.
- Get your green thumb on – use house plants to filter the air and open the windows
- Vote with your dollars, when buying something new support companies that give back and focus on sustainability