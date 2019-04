The premiere of “Avengers: Endgame” happened last night and the reviews of the heavily anticipated film are starting to appear online.

Most of the reviews about the film are positive and will leave you wanting to see the movie even more. One person on social media even crowned the film as the “best superhero film ever released.”

“Avengers: Endgame” hits theaters this week. Have you had problems trying to get tickets to see “Avengers: Endgame?” How excited are you to see “Avengers: Endgame?”