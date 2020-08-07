E! News Has Been Cancelled!

The GOOD dirt is at 13:00 and 15:40!!! Tyra doesn’t sound very fun to work with…..Wonder how Dancing With The Stars is going to do with her!

But yes, it’s true, after 29 years E! News has been canceled.

As a matter of fact, several other shows like Pop In The Morning and In The Room have also been axed by the network.

According to a rep for the network, the coronavirus pandemic is to blame for the cancellations as E! deals with financial concerns.

E! News launched in 1991 with Giuliana Rancic and Ryan Seacrest being some of the big-name hosts of the show.

Who were your favorite hosts of E! News? Are you going to miss E! News?