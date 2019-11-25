DWTS finalist Ally Brooke drops dance floor-ready track, "No Good"

Latium Entertainment/Atlantic RecordsAs Ally Brooke prepares to compete for the Mirrorball Trophy on tonight's Dancing with the Stars finale, she's dropped a new single that's definitely dance floor-ready.

The song, "No Good" -- about a woman who needs to break up with her toxic S.O. -- samples the 1987 house track by Kelly Charles, "You're No Good for Me."

Ally and her pro partner, Sasha Farber, have been racking up perfect scores this season on DWTS. If she finishes in third place, she'll match her former band mate Normani, who came in third on the show in 2017.

Look for Ally to appear on ABC's Good Morning America on Tuesday; she'll also perform on The Wonderful World of Disney: Magical Holiday Celebration Thursday. After that, it's the Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade on December 25.

Ally will also perform at the opening of the Pasadena Tournament of Roses Parade with New Year’s Day. 2020 will bring more music, as well as live performances, from the former Fifth Harmony member.

