Dwayne Johnson leaves honeymoon to step in for Kevin Hart as first guest on "The Kelly Clarkson Show"

NBCKevin Hart was supposed to be the first guest on the premiere episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show, set to debut on Monday. But earlier this week, he was seriously injured in a car accident and is currently recovering.

So who stepped in at the last minute to save Kelly’s first show? None other than Hart's pal and co-star, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.

In a sneak peek of the first episode, Kelly tells her audience that Johnson literally left his own honeymoon to be there.

“Because Kevin couldn’t be here, one of his good friends stepped the heck up and I love him,” Kelly says in the clip. “‘Cause I got real nervous for my first show. I was like, ‘I am so sorry you’re sick… uhhh...’ I was calling all my friends.”

Kelly adds, “He left his honeymoon to come here — this is real — left his honeymoon — his wife probably hates me — to come and take Kevin’s place.”

She then introduces Johnson, who comes out with a sunflower for Kelly, as the crowd goes wild.

The Rock tweeted the video clip Wednesday, writing, “When my son @KevinHart4real goes down with an injury, his big daddy steps in.”

He continued, “I did leave my honeymoon early (Lauren approved cos she LOVES Kelly) and now me and Kelly are new best friends. Tune in this Monday! We had the best time!”

The Kelly Clarkson Show premieres on NBC-owned stations on September 9 – check your local listings.

