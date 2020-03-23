dvsn announces new album, releases new single "Between Us," featuring Snoh Aalegra

Erica HernandezDiving into a new creative chapter, dvsn has announced his third full-length album, A Muse In Her Feelings, and shared a brand-new single, "Between Us," featuring Snoh Aalegra.

The single samples Usher's "You Make Me Wanna," but uses dvsn’s previous track, "In Between," as its inspiration.

On the track, Daniel Daley stretches his vocals from the first verse to the intimate hook, singing, "I don’t want nothing in between us/nothing there to stop the feeling.” Meanwhile, Snoh makes a seductive appearance with a delicate delivery.

Of the track, dvsn said, "We’ve never been afraid to take risks in our songwriting, and this time is no different. With Snoh’s help, we were able to casually blur the lines of communication and temptation."

"Between Us" follows dvsn's “A Muse,” which dropped in January as the first single and title track of the anticipated album.

A Muse In Her Feelings is now available for pre-order.

