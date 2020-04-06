Duran Duran's John Taylor tests positive for COVID-19, calls it a "Turbo-charged Flu"

Jeremy Sutton-Hibbert/Getty Images

Jeremy Sutton-Hibbert/Getty ImagesDuran Duran bassist John Taylor is on the mend after contracting COVID-19. The 59-year-old revealed his diagnosis in a candid Facebook post on Sunday.

"DEAR FRIENDS OF MINE after giving some thought to this, I have decided to share with you that I tested positive with the Corona Virus almost three weeks ago," began Taylor, who went on to describe how the virus affected him.

"I like to think I am - or was blessed with getting only a mild case of Covid 19 - but after a week or so of what I would describe as a 'Turbo-charged Flu', I came out of it feeling okay," he admitted, saying that he was able to fully recover after quarantining himself.

Now, he's using his experience with COVID-19 to assuage his fan's growing concern about the pandemic.

"I am speaking out in answer to the enormous amount of fear being generated by the pandemic, some of it entirely justified, and my heart goes out to everyone who has had to deal with real loss and pain," said Taylor before focusing on a more positive note.

"I want to let you know that it isn't always a killer, and we can and will beat this thing," he promised.

COVID-19 has upended the music industry, cancelling or postponing numerous tours and forcing multiple album releases to be pushed back to a later date.

However, Taylor remains positive that he will be "be back onstage again, sharing new music, love and joy."

Taylor isn't the only musician to have contracted the virus. Other artists who've revealed they've tested positive for the virus include Marianne Faithful, Jackson Browne, Christopher Cross, Sara Bareilles, Bon Jovi's David Bryan, Broadway star and actor Brian Stokes Mitchell, Placido Domingo and revered singer/songwriter John Prine.

