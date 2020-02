Dunkin’ Has A Limited-Edition Donut Topped With Frank’s RedHot

If you enjoy your food hot and spicy food than Dunkin’ has the right treat for you.

The popular donut and coffee chain now has a limited-edition donut that’s topped with Frank’s RedHot.

They’re selling the Frank’s RedHot Jelly donut at select Florida locations.

It’s all to celebrate the hot sauce’s 100 year anniversary.

Would you buy one? Put me down for a dozen!

-Nikki