Now this is is teamwork! Duncan Hines and Swiss Miss have gotten together to bring us something perfect for putting on treats or, uh…just eating on its own.

Swiss Miss Creamy Hot Cocoa frosting has been spotted on shelves and could be the perfect addition to your cakes or cookies.

If that is not enough hot cocoa flavor for you, the brands also teamed up for a hot cocoa cake mix!

Would you try hot cocoa flavored cake and frosting? What is your favorite flavor of frosting?