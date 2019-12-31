Dua Lipa's ready for 'New Year's Rockin' Eve' round two: "I definitely understand the honor"

ABC/Image Group LA

ABC/Image Group LATonight on ABC, Dua Lipa is back to perform on Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest for the second year in a row -- but this time, she actually gets what the show's all about.

"I actually didn't," Dua tells ABC Audio about whether she understood what a big TV event New Year's Rockin' Eve was she was booked on it last year. In fact, since she grew up in the U.K. and in Kosovo, she'd never heard of it.

"I feel like I learned so much over the process of my first record, I was constantly learning," Dua adds. "And so, I definitely understand the honor of being a part [of it now]."

In fact, Dua says one reason she enjoys doing the show is the very fact that she is British.

"It's so fun to do shows like this...and to get to perform in front of an American audience, and to get to celebrate New Year's like this," she says.

Back then, celebrating New Year's was quite a bit different for the "Don't Start Now," singer, because she never did in either the U.K. or Kosovo.

"Me and my family would spend a lot of our New Year's Eves in Holland for so many years. We had family over there and that was really fun," Dua recalls. " I think the excitement of being a kid and just seeing the fireworks in the back garden...going off was really quite magical."

2020 will be magical for Dua: She's releasing her long-awaited sophomore album, Future Nostalgia, and launching a new headlining tour.

