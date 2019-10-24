Dua Lipa's new song, "Don't Start Now," coming November 1

Warner Bros. Records

Warner Bros. RecordsEarlier this week, Dua Lipa teased a new era of music was on the way. Now, we know the details.

Her new disco-inspired track, “Don’t Start Now,” will be out November 1. Dua shared a snippet of the song on social media, in which she sings, “Walk away/You know how/Don’t start caring/About me now.”

“I chose to put this song out first so I could close one chapter of my life and start another,” the singer explains in a statement. “Into a new era with a new sound!”

She adds, “It’s about moving on and not allowing anyone to get in the way of that. It also felt like a natural first song choice as I made it with the brilliant same crew I made ‘New Rules’ with.”

Dua’s self-titled debut album came out in 2017 and spawned the hits "New Rules" and "IDGAF." Last year, she released a "complete" edition of the disc that featured her collaborations with Silk City, Calvin Harris, Black Pink and Martin Garrix.

