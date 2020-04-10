Dua Lipa's 'Future Nostalgia' hits number one on UK albums chart: "A dream come true!"

Hugo Comte/Warner Records

Hugo Comte/Warner RecordsDua Lipa’s dream came true. Her sophomore album, Future Nostalgia, hit number one on the British Official Albums Chart.

It’s her first chart-topping album in her native U.K. and the first album by a female solo artist to top the chart in 2020. Dua couldn’t help but gush over the milestone.

“Getting a Number 1 in my home country is a dream come true!!” she told Official Charts Company. “I’m so grateful for all the love and the support especially during these difficult times. Sending love to all of you and thank you for everything.”

Future Nostalgia rises from the number two spot this week, after just missing out on a number one debut last week to 5 Seconds of Summer’s CALM. Dua’s self-titled debut album peaked at number three on the U.K. chart in 2018.

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.