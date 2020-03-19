Dua Lipa's "Don't Start Now" lyrics serve as a how-to for avoiding COVID-19

ABC/Image Group LA

ABC/Image Group LADuring this time of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, listen to the wise words of Dua Lipa.

The lyrics to the singer’s hit song “Don’t Start Now,” have been going viral as the perfect reminder to self-quarantine. The meme presents the lyrics as bullet points for “How to avoid coronavirus”:

- Don’t show up

- Don’t come out

- Don’t start caring about me now

- Walk away, you know how

- Don’t start caring about me now

Dua herself shared the meme, writing, “I don’t make the rules.”

Earlier this week, she urged fans to self-isolate, telling them, "Now is not the time to be selfish."

"Please please please think of those that may not be able to recover from the virus as well as you, think about your grandparents, think about your friends and family and how giving it to them could affect their health and the people around them," she wrote.

