Dua Lipa wipes Instagram, replaces profile pic on socials

What’s happening with Dua Lipa?

The pop superstar has wiped her Instagram, which was previously full of shots of her on vacation and at various events. She’s also replaced her profile pic on Insta and X, formerly known as Twitter, with a kaleidoscopic photo of her eye. The thumbnails of the videos on her YouTube channel have similarly been replaced with kaleidoscopic images.

Artists normally do this ahead of a new era. In an interview with The New York Times in August, Dua said her next album would be coming in 2024 and that while it’s still pop, it’s less informed by dance music and more by “1970s-era psychedelia.” She also heavily intimated that she was working with the psych-rock band Tame Impala.

Dua’s next confirmed release will be the February premiere of her big-screen debut in the movie Argylle, but who knows? Maybe we’ll get a new single before that.

