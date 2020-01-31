Dua Lipa unveils 'Future Nostalgia' track list, releases video for "Physical"

Hugo Comte/Warner RecordsIt's time to get "Physical" with Dua Lipa.

The British star has just dropped the latest track and video from her upcoming album, Future Nostalgia, due out April 3. The part-animated, part live-action clip features Dua physically yanking out the heart of her love interest, and then releasing it as it turns into a bird.

Then she and the guy dance through a variety of scenarios, wearing different colors of the rainbow in each one -- in the "yellow" sequence, she's holding onto him as he circles around on what looks like invisible roller skates. At the end, Dua's wearing black while surrounded by rainbow-attired dancers, all of whom have random words written on their backs, like "valve" and "kangaroo."

"Physical" is the latest track to be released from Future Nostalgia, following "Don't Start Now" and the title track. The album will be available in all the usual formats, as well as special versions that are available to pre-order now.

You can choose from pink neon vinyl, as a picture disc, as a gold cassette, and a deluxe box set that comes with the album on neon yellow vinyl, a 20-page photography book, an art print and "thank-you" note from Dua, a tattoo transfer version of her own "Future Nostalgia" tattoo, stickers and Polaroid images.

Here's the Future Nostalgia track list:

"Future Nostalgia"

"Don’t Start Now"

"Cool"

"Physical"

"Levitating"

"Pretty Please"

"Hallucinate"

"Love Again"

"Break My Heart"

"Good In Bed"

"Boys Will Be Boys"

