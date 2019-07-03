Dua Lipa teams with Pepe Jeans for new collection, stars in brand's current campaign

ABC/Image Group LA

ABC/Image Group LADua Lipa is the latest pop star to get into the fashion business.

The Grammy-winning singer unveiled her collaboration with Pepe Jeans on Twitter, writing, "I've wanted to learn about designing as another way to express myself because I’m always imagining the clothes I want to wear and now I'm putting it into action!"

"I took inspiration from growing up in 90's and 00's London, added to current influences, to help create clothes that are modern, wearable and affordable -- something that represents me and my listeners the most," she continues. "I made this collection with you all in mind."

The singer goes on to explain that the collection is about "discovering core shapes, styles and fabrics, to establish the direction and mood with a few flourishes!" adding, "Follow @PepeJeans for updates and info about my journey to realize this dream!!!! I'm beyond excited! Official launch 3rd September."

In her tweet, Dua included a look at one of her favorite dresses from the collection, which looks like an oversized gold lamé shirt with deep cutouts in the sides.

In addition to creating her collection, Dua is also starring in the Pepe Jeans London spring/summer 2019 campaign. Speaking to Vogue, the British singer says she grew up wearing that brand.

“It’s a British brand and I feel like it has kind of followed me through my life,” she explains. “I remember when I was younger seeing the campaigns – featuring Sienna Miller and Alexa Chung – women who are really iconic, and I’d see them on posters and on the side of buses.”

Dua's the first musician ever to front a campaign for Pepe Jeans London.

