Dua Lipa takes over the ‘Billboard’ Artist 100, first British woman to do so in five years

After a five-year dry spell, Dua Lipa becomes the first British woman to dominate the Billboard Artist 100 chart.

Thanks to Dua’s sleeper hit “Levitating” that features DaBaby hitting number two on the Hot 100, paired with strong sales, streaming and radio airplay numbers, the 25-year-old Grammy winner found herself wearing the crown.

The last British woman to hold the honor was Adele in 2016.

Overall, the last British artist to hit number one on the Artist 100 was Harry Styles in 2019.

In the past week, “Levitating” racked up 21.9 million streams in the U.S., sold 19,900 copies and made 59.7 million radio airplay audience impressions.

On Wednesday, Dua tweeted, “LEVITATING IS NUMBER 2 on the HOT 100!!! this song has been out over 7 months now… so the magic behind this happening is all YOU!!! Thank you for allowing the music to keep going and for making this ride so special. I love you! Thank you.”

Another offering from Dua is also making a showing on the Hot 100, with “We’re Good” jumping to number 31 on the list.

In addition, her 2020 album Future Nostalgia is back on the rise on the Billboard 200, with the offering jumping into the top five in fifth place. It previously peaked at number 3.

