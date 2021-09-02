Dua Lipa stars in new Versace campaign; may miss Met Gala because of debut film role

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Dua Lipa‘s totally into fashion — she’s even starring in a new Versace campaign — but she just may miss the biggest fashion event of the year: the Met Gala.

Dua has unveiled her campaign for Versace’s Fall/Winter 2021 Runway collection, in which she shows off a variety of colorful ensembles and bags while sporting a long red wig and a black kerchief on her head.

“thank you @donatella_versace @versace for believing in me!!! So much love for this incredible team who worked so hard to put this together!!!! I LOVE YOU!” she wrote on Instagram.

But if a report from TMZ is to be believed, Dua won’t be wearing Versace on the red carpet at this year’s Met Gala — which is scheduled to take place September 13 in New York City — because she won’t be ON the red carpet.

TMZ says Dua, who attended the gala in 2019, will have to skip the ultra-exclusive event this year because she’s busy in Europe shooting her first movie role in the upcoming spy thriller Argylle. As previously reported, her co-stars include Henry Cavill, Sam Rockwell, Bryce Dallas Howard, Bryan Cranston, Catherine O’Hara, John Cena and Samuel L. Jackson.

Even without Dua, the Met Gala won’t be hurting for stars: TMZ says rumored attendees include everyone from Rihanna and Beyonce to Harry Styles, Camila Cabello and Jennifer Lopez.

