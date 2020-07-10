Dua Lipa serves up trippy animated video for "Hallucinate"

Dua Lipa has been the quarantine dance music queen since the release of her disco-inspired album, Future Nostalgia. Now, she’s released the latest single off the album, “Hallucinate,” along with a trippy animated music video.

The clip, inspired by “the Studio 54 aesthetic and cartoons from multiple iconic eras,” features an animated Dua as she dances her way through whimsical scenes with rainbow-colored characters.

“Hallucinate is hereee!! created with love during lockdown,” Dua tweeted. “thank you to the gang that helped me bring this idea to life.”

And to one fan who complained about the video being animated, she wrote, “Did you guys forget that we’ve been in the middle of a pandemic for the past 3 months???”

“Hallucinate” follows previous Future Nostalgia singles “Don’t Start Now,” “Physical,” and “Break My Heart.”

By Andrea Tuccillo

