Dua Lipa sends inspiring message to fans who bullied her: “I’m forever grateful”

Dua Lipa has two words for her haters, “Thank you.”

On Wednesday, the 25-year-old English singer took to Instagram Stories to commemorate the four-year-anniversary of her self-titled debut album in a thoughtful message to her 67 million followers.

Appearing bare-faced and in a pink and purple camo-print top, the “Don’t Start Now” singer said, “I just want to say a massive, massive, massive, thank you to everyone who has been listening to my music from the very beginning. It’s been four years since my debut album has been out.”

“I’m so grateful for all the incredible opportunities and all the amazing people I met. All the lessons that I’ve learned touring for three years, getting bullied online which made me want to dance my a** off and just really get better,” the Grammy winner laughed.

After an awkward dance routine of hers went viral in 2018, critics started accusing Dua of having no stage presence. The singer has since gone on to stun and impress with her elaborate choreography, most recently showing it off at the 2021 Grammy Awards.

“So, thank you so much for all things good and bad and for helping me grow,” Dua concluded. “I’m forever grateful.”

In another post, the “Levitating” singer credited her first album with helping her to write the second.

“I would never have been able to make Future Nostalgia if it wasn’t for this album,” Dua admitted. “I guess 4 years really do fly by when you’re having fun.”

