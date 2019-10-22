Dua Lipa scrubs her social media and teases new music

Image Group LA/ABCDua Lipa is ready to usher in a brand-new era of music.

The singer wiped her Twitter and Instagram accounts clean Tuesday, save for one video teasing what appears to be a new song.

In the clip, we see Dua with two-tone blonde and brown hair wearing a neon yellow bodysuit, black tights and black high heels. She strikes different poses on a chair as a disco-inspired dance track plays. The video ends with the title, “Don’t Start Now.”

“Miss me?” she captioned the post.

Dua’s self-titled debut album came out in 2017 and spawned the hits "New Rules" and "IDGAF." Last year, she released a "complete" edition of the disc that featured her collaborations with Silk City, Calvin Harris, Black Pink and Martin Garrix.

