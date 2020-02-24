Dua Lipa scores first top-five hit, Justin Bieber scores 18th top 10

Hugo Comte

The top two on the Billboard Hot 100 remain unchanged, but there's lots of activity going on below them.

Roddy Ricch's "The Box" has racked up a seventh week at number one, while Future's Drake collaboration "Life Is Good" spends its sixth straight week at number two.

But Dua Lipa can now say she's scored her first-ever top-five hit on the Hot 100, as "Don't Start Now" climbs from number six to number five. Her only previous song to reach the top 10, "New Rules," peaked at number six in 2018.

Meanwhile, Justin Bieber's latest single, "Intentions," featuring Quavo, moves from number 11 to number nine on the Hot 100. It's the singer's 18th top-10 on this chart, and the second from his new album, Changes: The first single, "Yummy," debuted and peaked at number two last month.

As previously reported, Changes debuted at number one on the Billboard 200 album chart.

