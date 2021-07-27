Dua Lipa says she’s “surprised and horrified” by DaBaby’s recent homophobic comments

Francis Specker/CBS via Getty Images

Dua Lipa is speaking out after her “Levitating” remix collaborator, DaBaby, made homophobic comments at the Rolling Loud Festival in Miami over the weekend.

“I’m surprised and horrified at DaBaby‘s comments,” she wrote on her Instagram Story Tuesday. “I really don’t recognize this as the person I worked with.”

She added, “I know my fans know where my heart lies and that I stand 100% with the LGBTQ community. We need to come together to fight the stigma and ignorance around HIV/AIDS.”

In DaBaby’s on-stage remarks, the rapper said, in part, “If you didn’t show up today with HIV, AIDS, any of them deadly sexually transmitted diseases that’ll make you die in two or three weeks, put your cellphone light in the air.”

He also made another not-safe-for-broadcast comment regarding gay men. DaBaby later defended his comments in a series of Instagram videos, saying that there were gay fans present who enjoyed his show.

Dua fans have been calling for the singer to remove DaBaby from the “Levitating” remix. One fan suggested she replace him with Lil Nas X.

