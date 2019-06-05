Dua Lipa says she's "proud and excited" to be the new face of YSL fragrance

ABC/Image Group LAFirst, Ariana Grande announced that she’s the new face of Givenchy. Now, another pop star is joining forces with a luxury fashion brand: Dua Lipa is the new fragrance ambassador for YSL Beauté.

“The hardest secret to keep! So proud and excited to finally tell you all that I am the face of the new feminine fragrance by YSL,” Dua wrote on social media.

“Thank you to the incredible @yslbeauty team for making me feel so at home…for allowing me to play a small role in helping choose the final scent and for making my dreams come true on working with a brand I love so much,” she continued.

Dua then posted a sneak peek behind-the-scenes photo from the campaign, which was shot by her filmmaker friend Nabil Elderkin. In the photo, she stands in front of an orange sunset wearing a low-cut black blazer.

In a statement obtained by WWD, Dua says she connected with the YSL campaign “because of its fearlessness.”

“I stand for the importance of being confident, strong and powerful, and of not compromising on who you are, what you do and what you believe in, of always being proud of the things you do,” she says.

“I feel that goes down very well with the same philosophy behind Yves Saint Laurent’s new fragrance," she adds.

The new fragrance will be unveiled later this year.

