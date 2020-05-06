Dua Lipa says she's happy people are "kitchen dancing" to "Don't Start Now"

ABC/Image Group LA

ABC/Image Group LAWhen Dua Lipa released “Don’t Start Now,” she pictured it as a song you’d dance to while partying with your friends. Instead, it’s become a song people are dancing to alone in quarantine.

During a Skype appearance on Live with Kelly and Ryan Wednesday, the singer said she doesn’t mind how the song has shifted to become an anthem for these social-distancing times.

“It ended up being quite fitting,” she tells Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest. “I definitely didn't plan for my music to be so fitting for a time like this”

She adds, “I definitely, while making it, imagined being able to go out and dance and party, but, um, you know -- kitchen dancing. And if it’s rules to live by at a time like that now then I'm happy for it.”

Dua, who’s been quarantining with her boyfriend, Anwar Hadid, says she’s continuing to work on new projects from home.

“I've been trying to get creative with ideas and trying to make performances from home,” she says. “And yeah, I mean then I've also just been doing what everybody else has been doing, playing games, watching telly, cooking.”

