Dua Lipa says she "completely rejects" ethnic separatism after being accused of promoting Albanian nationalism

Dua Lipa apologized Tuesday after posting a map that some believed was her voicing support of a nationalist Albanian movement.

Lipa posted a map on Sunday that fans believed depicted the outline of Greater Albania, an image used by nationalists that support unifying all ethnic Albanians under a single territory. The extremists call for absorbing all of Kosovo and Albania, along with dissolving portions of Montenegro, Serbia, Macedonia and Greece to create Greater Albania.

Lipa’s parents are from Kosovo and, while she was born in the United Kingdom, she returned to the country with her family in 2006.

The image uploaded by the “Don’t Start Now” singer also included the term “autochthonous,” which she explained as meaning “(of an inhabitant of a place) indigenous rather than descended from migrants or colonists.”

The tweet sparked intense public outcry with some fans accusing Lipa of supporting a dangerous form of nationalism.

Other followers defended the singer, claiming she was referencing the petition to have Apple Maps recognize Kosovo as an independent nation, a movement that Kosovo-born singer Rita Ora is also tweeting about.

Lipa clarified on Tuesday that she was voicing her support of the petition, writing in a later statement, “I simply want my country to be represented on a map and to be able to speak with pride and joy about my Albanian roots.”

The 24-year-old apologized for creating the confusion and controversy, admitting “My previous post was never meant to incite any hate. It makes me sad and angry that my post has been [sic]wilfully misinterpreted by some groups and individuals who promote ethnic separatism. Something I completely reject.”

“We all deserve to be proud of our ethnicity and where we are from,” Lipa implied, encouraging her millions of fans to embrace their heritage.

By Megan Stone

