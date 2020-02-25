Dua Lipa says it's "surreal" to be friends with the likes of Katy & Taylor

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Amazon

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for AmazonDua Lipa's having a good week: Not only has her latest single, "Don't Start Now," become her first top-five hit on the Billboard Hot 100, it's also number one on Billboard's Pop Songs chart. Her chart success, along with awards like her Best New Artist Grammy, are some of the outward signs that she's made it, but the people with whom Dua gets to hang out behind the scenes these days also means she's leveled up.

After idolizing Katy Perry and even attending one of her concerts at age 15, Dua's now become friendly with the "Roar" singer. Not only have they shared concert stages, but Katy has even interviewed her for a magazine.

Meanwhile, Taylor Swift and Dua are also pals: In 2018, Taylor sent Dua a bouquet of flowers, and the two shared the stage at the Amazon Prime Day concert last year.

"I mean, it's surreal and it's so nice to meet artists and to see that they're so lovely, because people always warn you, y'know, you don't want to meet the people that you admire or whatever," Dua tells ABC Audio about befriending her idols."

"It's just so nice to see that that's not all true," Dua says. "And to feel so supported by women in the industry...it's been so lovely and it's so cool that I get to call them friends."

"Don't Start Now" is the lead single of Dua's upcoming album, Future Nostalgia, due April 3.

