Dua Lipa says "Future Nostalgia" "feels more cohesive than the first record"

ABC/Image Group LA

ABC/Image Group LADua Lipa's sophomore album Future Nostalgia is one of the most anticipated pop releases of the year. There's no release date for it yet, but so far, we've heard two songs from it: the title track and the first single, "Don't Start Now." While Dua says the message of "Don't Start Now" may be similar to some of her past songs, the new album as a whole is "quite different."

"It's about moving on and not really caring what anybody thinks and being happy in the position that you're in and just finding confidence that," Dua tells ABC Audio about "Don't Start Now."

"It's an empowering song. I feel like that's a common theme in the music that I make!" she laughs. "Although I feel like this time around, on this album, it's quite different from the first record, and it's quite nostalgic and touches on different genres."

"It's got more of a theme running through it, and feels more cohesive than the first record," she adds.

So far, Dua says fans have been telling her how much they like "Don't Start Now" -- especially the empowering message.

"It's kind of more like that, which is really nice," she laughs. "You know, just the response has been so amazing and everybody has been so lovely online. So I'm really grateful."

Dua will kick off a European tour in April; so far, no U.S. dates have been announced.

