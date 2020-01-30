Dua Lipa reveals release date for 'Future Nostalgia'

ABC/Image Group LA

ABC/Image Group LAWe finally know which future date will bring us Dua Lipa's Future Nostalgia.

On Instagram, the singer wrote, "FUTURE NOSTALGIA - THE ALBUM - COMING TO YOU APRIL 3RD." She included a glamorous photo of herself sitting behind the wheel of a convertible with a full moon in the background.

Today at 6 p.m. ET, Dua is releasing another track from the album, "Physical." The video arrives at 8 a.m. ET We've already heard the hit single "Don't Start Now," and the title track.

Dua kicks off her European tour in April. So far, there's been no word on North American tour dates.

