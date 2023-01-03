Dua Lipa reportedly building “sprawling mansion” in Albania

Dave J Hogan/Dave J. Hogan / Getty Images

It looks like Dua Lipa is taking advantage of her newly acquired Albanian citizenship by building a new home in that country.

A source tells Page Six that Dua is building a “sprawling multi-million-dollar mansion” in Sarande, Albania. The city is on the coast, across the Ionian Sea from the Greek Island of Corfu.

Born in London, Dua is the child of Kosovo Albanian parents. When she was 11, she and her family moved back to Kosovo; she lived there until she moved back to London when she was about 16.

Since she became a global superstar, she’s devoted much of her time to causes in Kosovo and Albania via her Sunny Hill Foundation charity. In recognition of her work, Dua was granted Albanian citizenship by the country’s president in November.

