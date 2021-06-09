Dua Lipa replaces Ed Sheeran as the UK’s Most-Played Artist

Getty Images for dcp

Move over Ed Sheeran: Dua Lipa has levitated right into your spot.

Dua’s been named the U.K.’s most-played artist of 2020. It’s the first time since 2017 that Ed didn’t take that title, which is given out by the music licensing company PPL. It tracks plays of songs on TV and radio, and in bars and clubs.

Two of Dua’s singles, “Don’t Start Now” and “Physical,” were also among the top-10 most-played tracks of the year, though The Weeknd‘s “Blinding Lights” took the number-one spot there.

“Thank you so much to everyone that listened to and loved my music during 2020. I’m incredibly proud that I was the most played artist on radio, TV and all across the U.K.,” Dua says in a statement.

“I so wanted Future Nostalgia to bring some happiness during such a difficult time,” she adds. “Thanks to everyone who supported it and also to PPL, who do important work in making sure artists and musicians are paid when their music is played.”

Ed shouldn’t feel too badly: He was still the second most-played artist of the year, thanks to his past hits. Ariana Grande was the year’s third most-played artist, thanks to her hit “Rain on Me” with Lady Gaga, and other singles.

The rest of the most-played artist list for 2020 includes Sam Smith, Coldplay, Justin Bieber, Maroon 5 and The Weeknd. When it comes to songs, the list includes the Kygo remix of Whitney Houston‘s “Higher Love,” “Adore You” by Harry Styles, “Before You Go” by Lewis Capaldi, and “Memories,” by Maroon 5.

