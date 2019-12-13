Dua Lipa releases playful album title track, "Future Nostalgia"

ABC/Image Group LA

ABC/Image Group LADua Lipa has released the title track off her upcoming album, Future Nostalgia.

The new song, a funky ‘80s throwback, follows up her previous single, the disco-tinged “Don’t Start Now.”

“'Future Nostalgia' is my album title track and is a little something to tie you over till the New Year,” Dua explains in a statement. “I wrote this one with Jeff Bhasker and Coffee one afternoon in LA.”

She adds, “It’s all playful and fun and not taking ourselves too seriously but we loved it so much we wanted to share it with you.”

Dua’s album does not yet have a release date, but is due out sometime next year.

