Dua Lipa puts spotlight on fans in “Houdini” lyric video

In early December, Dua Lipa put the word out to fans that she was making a lyric video for “Houdini” and wanted them to submit clips of themselves lip-synching to the track. Fans responded, and now Dua has unveiled the results.

“The biggest thank you to my loves for making this with me, special shout out to everyone featured below!” Dua wrote in the video’s comments, before listing the handles of every fan whose video was chosen to be incorporated into the final product.

In the video, some fans just do straight-on lip-synching; others perform dance routines, incorporate special effects or dress up in Dua Lipa merch. An inordinate number of fans performed the song under flashing disco lights, despite the fact that Dua has talked about moving away from the disco sound in her new era.

“Houdini” is the first release from Dua’s new album, which is due out early this year. There’s no release date for it, but her new movie, Argylle, arrives in theaters on February 2.

