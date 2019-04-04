Dua Lipa promises “more live instrumentation” on new album

ABC/Image Group LADua Lipa gave fans a sneak peek of what her sophomore album will be like in an Instagram post early Thursday.

She posted a series of photos of herself in the studio with legendary producer Nile Rodgers and revealed the album will be less electronic than her last.

“After touring for so long, I realized [that] after having such a predominately electronic album as my first, it needed a lot more live instrumentation,” she wrote. “This album i'm doing exactly that.”

“I was in the studio last night with the legend @nilerodgers and I was on the brink of tears as I saw more life being brought into these records!” she continued. “Every day we’re getting a little bit closer... I am so excited for you to hear this.”

Dua’s self-titled debut album came out in 2017 and spawned the hits "New Rules" and "IDGAF." Last year, she released a "complete" edition of the disc that featured her collaborations with Silk City, Calvin Harris, Black Pink and Martin Garrix.

