Dua Lipa previews YSL fragrance campaign for new scent, "Libre"

ABC/Image Group LADua Lipa’s new fragrance campaign for YSL Beauty has been set free.

The singer and the luxury brand revealed new images from the campaign for the scent, Libre [LEE-bray], which means “free” in Spanish. The photos include Dua wearing a sleek black suit posing in front of the word “Libre,” which is lit on fire.

“LIBRE the new fragrance by @yslbeauty!!!” Dua tweeted Wednesday. “Such a dream working with this incredible team and one of my favourite people ever [filmmaker Nabil Elderkin] who killed thisss whole project!”

She added, “So excited for you to see what we have in store for youuu! Still pinching myself.”

The YSL website describes the perfume as “the new fragrance of freedom, a statement fragrance for those who live by their own rules.” It combines lavender essence from France with Moroccan orange blossom and a note of musk accord.

The bottle has a black asymmetric cap and gold chains around its neck, along with a gold YSL logo wrapped around the body.

