Dua Lipa opens up to Miley Cyrus about returning to Kosovo, "I didn't realize how difficult it would be"

Dua Lipa just revealed the major reality check she had when she was younger.

The 24-year-old pop star appeared on Miley Cyrus' Instagram show, Bright Minded: Live with Miley, on Thursday and opened up about returning to Kosovo, the place her family once fled.

"I didn't realize how difficult it would be," she admitted. "I learned even more history about the war and how it affected people."

Dua was born in the United Kingdom after her parents fled Kosovo due to war in the 1990s. Her family returned when she was 11-years-old, which was a "massive learning experience."

"Living in London, I hadn't lived through it. I knew what was going on, but my parents were the ones that fled the war. I didn't quite understand it until I went to Kosovo and really understood how many of my friends had struggled," she explained.

"It was such a massive learning experience," the "New Rules" singer added. "It made me really in touch with my roots."

Dua returned to the U.K. at age 15 to pursue her music career and now runs a music festival in Kosovo to benefit its citizens.

She told Miley, who headlined the event in 2019, "All we ever wanted to do was try to give back to a community that has given us so much and only ever given me support, and that’s only ever been proud of me."

