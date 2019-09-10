Dua Lipa on why she's grateful to Miley Cyrus: "She's a queen!"

ABC/Image Group LADua Lipa is singing Miley Cyrus’ praises after Miley headlined her Sunny Hill Festival in Prishtina, Kosovo last month.

"She's a queen!" Dua tells Entertainment Tonight.

The British-Albanian singer explains why it was so special to have Miley perform at the event, which Dua founded along with her Kosovo-born father Dukagjin Lipa.

"I just kind of reached out to her and asked her if she would be down," Dua said. "I'm just so grateful to her, because in Kosovo, we've never had an international female artist like Miley come down to do a show like that."

She added, "Not only did she come down but she killed it! People lost their minds. She was so good, and it was such a night to remember."

The second edition of the Sunny Hill Festival took place in Germia Park in Prishtina from August 2 to 4. Dua herself performed, of course, along with Calvin Harris and Martin Garrix, both of whom she's collaborated with.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.