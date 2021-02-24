Dua Lipa on new single "We're Good," Grammy nominations: "I couldn't be happier"

Dua Lipa has released “We’re Good,” a previously-unreleased track from the expanded edition of her Grammy-nominated album Future Nostalgia. As for why the song didn’t make the original version of the record, Dua says it wasn’t “ready to be heard yet.”

“I had to have something for the deluxe record…This one kind of came, I guess, towards the end of the process,” Dua tells Apple Music’s Zane Lowe. “And I wrote so many songs for Future Nostalgia and…the songs that I wanted on the record really had to fit the theme of there being the future element and the nostalgic element.

While she says “We’re Good” has the “same kind of pop sensibility” as the rest of the tracks on the album, Dua explains, “I didn’t feel like it was ready to be heard yet. And I was still working on it. It wasn’t finished. And now it’s time. That’s it.”

“It’s definitely a bit of a wild card for me,” the singer adds of “We’re Good,” noting that the song’s Titanic-themed video “brings it into that nostalgia world.”

Dua also tells Zane about the original Future Nostalgia album earning her a whopping six Grammy Award nominations.

“It’s just such a massive honor,” says the British star, who won a Grammy in both 2018 and 2019. “And I feel very lucky to have been recognized by my peers and especially for a record that just means so much to me. I’m just over the moon about it. I couldn’t be happier, honestly.”

By Andrea Dresdale

