Dua Lipa joins lineup of performers for MTV EMAs

MTVAs she gets ready to usher in a new era of music, Dua Lipa has joined the lineup of performers for the 2019 MTV EMAs.

Two days after her new song “Don’t Start Now” drops, Dua will take the stage for the November 3 awards ceremony in Seville, Spain.

“See you in Seville my angels... this is gonna be a fun one!” she tweeted.

Also performing at the show are K-pop group NCT 127. Previously announced performers include Niall Horan, Halsey, Akon, Mabel and Ava Max. Becky G will host.

The leading nominees are Ariana Grande, who has seven nods, and Lil Nax X, Shawn Mendes and Billie Eilish, who each have six.

Fans can vote at mtvema.com until November 2nd at 11:59pm CET.

