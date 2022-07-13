Dua Lipa is now one of the most-streamed female artists on Spotify

Antony Jones/Getty Images for Spotify

Dua Lipa is shaking up the Spotify charts and is currently their most listened to female artist.

Chart Data announced Wednesday that her and Elton John‘s “Cold Heart (PNAU remix)” has joined Spotify’s billions club — meaning it amassed over 1 billion streams. With that accomplishment came some big news — she is now one of the streamer’s most powerful artists.

“@DUALIPA now ties Ariana Grande as the female artist with the most songs with 1 billion streams each on Spotify (7),” the music tracker declared. Her other songs that previously made the elusive club are “IDGAF,” “New Rules,” “One Kiss,” “Scared to Be Lonely,” “Don’t Start Now” and “Levitating.”

The Grammy winner wasn’t done winning with her latest accolade. Chart Data then announced that, because of the sheer amount of times her songs have been streamed, her albums have soared to the top of the charts.

“@DUALIPA now has the top 2 most streamed albums by a female artist of all-time on Spotify,” it tweeted of her eponymous debut album and her latest offering, Future Nostalgia.

Dua has since shared the good news to her Instagram Story.

In other Dua news, she is about to unleash her new collection with Puma! Dubbed the DUA X PUMA FLUTUR DROP 2, the new line of goodies arrives Thursday. The line comes with new sneakers, maxi dresses, crop tank tops, shorts, jackets, bags and more that come in an electric orange color.

To promote her new line, she has dyed her hair hot pink for a series of promotional shots, which she posted on Instagram.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.