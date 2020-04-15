Dua Lipa is "making the most" of social distancing with boyfriend Anwar Hadid

Zoey Grossman

Zoey GrossmanDua Lipa and her boyfriend, model Anwar Hadid, are currently social distancing at an Airbnb in London, which they moved into before the COVID-19 pandemic hit, after returning from a trip to Australia to find their apartment flooded. But Dua says one positive thing about the experience is that they're unexpectedly getting to spend a lot of time together.

Speaking to ELLE magazine for its new cover story, Dua says before the coronavirus, the couple was trying to figure out when they'd be able to see each other between all of Dua's tour dates and promotion for her album, Future Nostalgia. But, she says, "Now that we get all this extra time, we’re just making the most of it. And that’s been really nice. We’re trying to see the bright side.”

Dua tells ELLE the couple has been spending their time like all of us have: eating and watching TV.

"Oh my God, I’ve watched so many shows -- Ozark, Tiger King, The Night Of, The Outsider, Servant...and lots of movies, too,” Lipa says.

She and Anwar ralso ecently tried cooking octopus, which they ordered from a farm-to-table app. "It’s about making things fun, coming up with different recipes, trying out things that we’ve never done before,” she explains.

Unlike many pop stars, Dua decided to release Future Nostalgia amid the pandemic. "I am really grateful that the music is out," she says. "I feel now more than ever that it’s brought me closer to my listeners."

As for the post-COVID-19 future, she predicts, "I think we’ll be more empathetic and make moments count. We won’t take things for granted. I think our world is probably going to change forever.”

The May issue with Dua Lipa on the cover hits newsstands April 23.

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.