Dua Lipa is bringing you a night of "music and mayhem" next month via "Studio 2054" event

After making us dance in our kitchens for seven months, Dua Lipa will finally get to stage her own dance party in November.

It’s called “Studio 2054,” and it’s described as a night of “music, mayhem, performance, theater, dance and much more.”

The event will be shot live in a warehouse and feature custom-built sets, ranging from roller discos and raves to TV shows, ballrooms and dressing rooms. As Dua moves through the sets, she’ll be joined by superstar guests, as well as musicians, dancers, skaters and acrobats.

In the middle of all this, Dua will also be performing songs from her hit album Future Nostalgia, her remix project Club Future Nostalgia and her self-titled debut.

Promising a “euphoric blast of happiness and good times,” “Studio 2054” will be streamed worldwide via LIVENow on November 27, with different areas of the globe getting their own times to access. For example, fans in North America will be able to enjoy it at 6 p.m. PT/9 p.m. ET.

Tickets go on sale Friday, October 30 starting 4 a.m. ET. Standard tickets cost $11.99; higher-priced tickets include access to an exclusive pre-show and an After Show Party. Buy your tickets at DuaLipa.com/studio2054.

By Andrea Dresdale

