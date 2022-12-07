Dua Lipa honored with a wax figure from Madame Tussauds

Courtesy of Madame Tussauds

Dua Lipa is the latest celebrity to get the wax figure treatment from Madame Tussauds in New York City.

The figure was unveiled Wednesday, and Dua is super excited that it honors her latest era. “What I’m really excited about is to have a wax figure commemorate my album Future Nostalgia. I haven’t got one for this time, and it’s just so cool to be asked to come back and to do that,” she raved.

Dua’s wax statue is “wearing her famous custom white sequined outfit by The Attico,” per a press release, as well as the “Jimmy Choo MICA 100mm square-toe ankle-boot” to complete the Future Nostalgia look that she rocked during her livestream at Studio 2054 in November 2020.

Dua was touched that Madame Tussauds honored this particular look. “It was really exciting to create something like that because of what was going on in the world and the need for human connection and also to bring something out for the fans and everyone at home — just to create a fun experience,” she expressed.

Dua said she found it interesting to watch the process of how these statues are made and was impressed by “how precise every little thing is.”

The statement explains Dua’s likeness was captured during a “sitting,” where “more than 150 measurements were taken to meticulously capture the singer’s facial features.” The announcement noted that every hair on the figure’s head was “individually inserted by hand, taking about five weeks to complete.” It takes about six months in all to complete one of these wax clones.

Dua’s new wax figure can be found at Madame Tussauds New York in Times Square.

