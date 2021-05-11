Dua Lipa, Harry Styles among the winners at the 2021 Brit Awards

JMEnternational/JMEnternational for BRIT Awards/Getty Images

Dua Lipa, Billie Eilish, The Weeknd and Harry Styles were among the winners at the 2021 Brit Awards — the U.K. equivalent to the Grammys — which were held Tuesday in London.

Dua took home the Album award for Future Nostalgia and the Female Solo Artist prize, while Billie nabbed the International Female Solo Artist award and The Weeknd won the trophy for International Male Solo Artist. Harry’s “Watermelon Sugar” won the award for British Single.

Taylor Swift took home the prestigious Global Icon Award at the ceremony, becoming the first woman and the first non-English act to win the honor. After thanking her British fans, collaborators, friends, family and essential workers, Taylor wrapped up her speech by dispensing some advice to the rising young artists who were at the event.

“There might be times when you put your whole heart and soul into something and it is met with cynicism or skepticism. You cannot let that crush you,” she said. “You have to let it fuel you because we live in a world where anyone has the right to say anything that they want about you at any time. But just please remember that you have the right to prove them wrong.”

Performers at the Brits included Coldplay, who opened the show; Olivia Rodrigo, who delivered her first ever U.K. performance; and Pink, who duetted remotely with British singer/songwriter Rag’n’Bone Man. Dua and The Weeknd also took the stage.

This year’s ceremony took place as a live event with 4,000 guests at London’s O2 Arena — with no social distancing or masks required.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.