Dua Lipa gushes about her Grammy nods: "It’s bonkers, it's mind-blowing, it's amazing"

Getty Images for dcp

Dua Lipa will learn on Sunday how many Grammy Awards she’ll take home, but the “Levitating” singer admits she’s still trying to process the fact that she’s been nominated six times.

“Sometimes when you say it out loud, it’s a bit unbelievable and I’m a little bit overwhelmed,” the 25-year-old British singer told Entertainment Tonight on Tuesday. “I mean, it’s bonkers, it’s mind-blowing, it’s amazing.”

Dua admits she’s still waiting for someone to come around and burst her bubble, adding, “These things really only happen in your dreams, so I feel like, well, I’m hoping no one is going to wake me up and be like, ‘All right, time for school!’ Or something.”

The singer already has two Grammy Awards in her trophy case, which she credits for inspiring her to always put her best work forward.

“I feel like winning Best New Artist almost just pushed me to work harder,” she noted of her 2019 win. “I’m like, ‘OK, I got to prove that I deserve to be here.'”

Dua burst into the scene with her 2017 feminist anthem “New Rules,” which currently sits at over two billion views on YouTube.

With that in mind, plus her second Grammy win thanks to her 2019 single “Electricity,” the young singer admits she put a lot of thought into her second album, Future Nostalgia — which went onto become one of the best-selling albums of 2020.

Choosing to release the album in the early days of the pandemic while many other artists had postponed their releases, says Dua, “It was probably the scariest decision I’ve ever made — I had no idea how it would be received — but I’m just so grateful for the response.”

The 63rd Annual Grammy Awards air Sunday at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.

By Megan Stone

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.