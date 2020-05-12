Dua Lipa gives update on collabs with Miley Cyrus and Normani

Courtesy BRAVO

Courtesy BRAVODua Lipa revealed her plans for some future music releases during her appearance Monday night on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.

First, Dua confirmed that there will be a deluxe edition of Future Nostalgia coming out, although she's not ready to announce when it will happen. She also said of a song she recorded with Normani, which apparently didn't make the original album, "You might hear [it] soon."

As for another collaboration that didn't make Future Nostalgia -- one with Miley Cyrus -- Dua told Andy Cohen, "We actually ended up deciding that we wanted to get into the studio and do something different. But we actually hadn't had the chance to get back in and work on something new, so hopefully we'll do something I guess once quarantine is over and we can all hang out again. We're hoping to do that."

During her appearance, Dua also admitted that after meeting her current boyfriend, Anwar Hadid, at a barbecue, she slid into his DMs, and that's how their relationship began.

"Instagram is the new Tinder!" declared Andy. "I'm all for it!"

