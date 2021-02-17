Dua Lipa, Doja Cat, Olivia Rodrigo make 2021 'TIME100 Next' list

Micaiah Carter for TIME

TIME magazine’s second annual TIME100 Next list — which rounds up 100 people who are “shaping the future and defining the next generation of leadership” — includes Dua Lipa, Doja Cat, Olivia Rodrigo and Lil Baby.

TIME tapped fellow celebrities to pen tributes to these four stars. British pop legend Kylie Minogue, who guest-starred in Dua’s Studio 2054 virtual event, wrote, “Dua Lipa is a shining star, blazing a dazzling trail through the pop cosmos…She’s a bona fide pop behemoth.”

One of Olivia Rodrigo’s biggest influences, Gwen Stefani, wrote of the “Drivers License” star, “By pouring her heart out with so much courage and total command of her talent, Olivia made magic…rare is the artist who can transport that way, especially at such a young age. And for anyone going through their first heartbreak, Olivia’s voice is a light in the dark, a promise that your pain can someday become a deep source of power.”

Lil Nas X writes of Doja Cat, “[She’s] one of a kind:a rising superstar, an elite performer and an insanely hilarious influencer. She doesn’t take herself too seriously, but you know she puts a hell of a lot of work into everything she does. She goes out of her way to be herself at all costs and that’s what truly makes an artist.”

Killer Mike from Run the Jewels writes of Lil Baby, “I learned about Lil Baby from my niece…But I became a true fan after hearing Lil Baby in interviews. He spoke with the wisdom of an old soul…[He] also embodies Atlanta…He will carry on this city’s tradition: taking what he makes from music and investing in his community.”

This Friday at 1 p.m. ET, Dua and others on the list will perform at Time100 Next‘s virtual event.

By Andrea Dresdale

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.