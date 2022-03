Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Dua Lipa, Doja Cat, Glass Animals and The Kid LAROI are among the big names booked for Lollapalooza 2022, taking place July 28-31 in Chicago’s Grant Park.

The bill also includes Måneskin, GAYLE, WILLOW, Charli XCX, J. Cole, Kygo, Lil Baby, Machine Gun Kelly, Metallica, Green Day, Surf Mesa, Zoe Wees, Emmy Meli and dozens more.

Tickets go on sale today at noon CT. For the full lineup and all ticket info, visit Lollapalooza.com.

