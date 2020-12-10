Dua Lipa, Demi Lovato taking part in YouTube Originals' New Year's party 'Hello 2021'

ABC

YouTube Originals is throwing a global New Year’s Eve party with Hello 2021, with some help from Demi Lovato, Dua Lipa, J Balvin and more.

‘The online giant announced its “virtual New Year’s Eve event” will be a five-part celebration covering New Year’s in the U.S., U.K., Korea, Japan, and India. Premiering Thursday, December 31, YouTube says it’ll bring together “2020’s most influential public figures, music artists and YouTube creators.” Dua will be extra busy, since she’ll be performing on the U.S., U.K. and India segments of the special.

Hello 2021: Americas will be hosted by Juanpa Zurita and Storm Reid, and will welcome celebrity guests including Demi, Matthew McConaughey, RuPaul and Emma Chamberlain, among others. It’ll also feature musical performances from Dua, J Balvin, YG, Karol G and Kane Brown. It kicks off on the YouTube Originals channel at 10:30pm ET on New Year’s Eve.

However, the celebration gets started long before that, with parties overseas. Japan and Korea are 14 hours ahead of the U.S. and they’ll get things started with Hello 2021: Japan and Hello 2021: Korea.

And some 11 hours before the YouTube party starts in the U.S., Hello 2021: India will also feature a performance from Dua, as well as guests ranging from Bollywood superstars to popular Indian music artists.

The U.K.’s festivities start five hours before Storm Reid and company kick things off in the States: Dua, plus Anne-Marie and MNEK w/Joel Corry will perform live.

After this “challenging year,” Susanne Daniels, global head of original content for YouTube, said in a statement, “We look forward to closing the book on 2020 and throwing a worldwide celebration that our YouTube community can safely enjoy from home.”

By Stephen Iervolino

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.